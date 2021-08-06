Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Massachusetts State

Truck Driver Dies After Being Pinned By Car On Mass Pike In Brighton

By CBSBoston.com Staff
Posted by 
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KkI1a_0bKTqCBx00

BOSTON (CBS) —  A driver died on the Mass Pike in Brighton on Friday night after being struck by another car while checking the outside of their truck. It happened on Route 90 westbound in the area of the Cambridge Street Overpass a little after 7 p.m.

Massachusetts State Police say the driver was “inspecting an equipment malfunction” on the outside of their tractor-trailer when they were struck by a car.

According to preliminary investigations, a 2012 Chevrolet Cruze, driven by a 17-year-old, was traveling westbound on Mass Pike it came into contact with two other cars and then crashed into the tractor-trailer, pinning the truck’s driver.

Police inspecting the scene after tractor-trailer driver was killed on the Mass Pike. (WBZ-TV)

Police had initially said the deceased person was ejected from the passenger vehicle, and not the tractor-trailer.

The right two travel lanes were closed for about three hours, but have since reopened.

The truck driver killed was a 30-year-old man from West New York, New Jersey. His identity has not been released.

The other driver was taken to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital with minor injuries.

Comments / 2

CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
34K+
Followers
17K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brighton, MA
Crime & Safety
State
New Jersey State
State
New York State
City
Brighton, MA
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Brighton, MA
Accidents
Local
Massachusetts Traffic
Brighton, MA
Traffic
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cars#Truck Drivers#Pinning#Traffic Accident#The Mass Pike
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
Related
Lynn, MAPosted by
CBS Boston

Woman On Moped Dies After Collision With Dump Truck In Lynn

LYNN (CBS) — A 55-year-old woman died after a crash between a moped and a dump truck in Lynn. It happened at the intersection of Western Avenue and Washington Street around 9:25 a.m. on Tuesday. The woman was the driver of the moped and a 68-year-old man was also on board. Police initially reported that the woman was the passenger. Both were taken to Salem Hospital where the woman was pronounced dead. According to the Lynn Fire Department, the man who was driving the moped was up and walking after the crash. Police said the truck driver is cooperating with the investigation. No charges have been filed at this time.  
Boston, MAPosted by
CBS Boston

‘Gunshots Flying All Over The Place,’ Woman Killed, 5 Wounded In Mattapan Shooting Overnight

BOSTON (CBS) – A woman was killed and five others were wounded in a shooting in Mattapan early Monday morning. Boston Police were called to Irma Street around 12:30 a.m. and found a woman had been shot to death. She was identified as 38-year-old Aisha Shepard, of Roxbury. Officers also found two other people with what they described as “non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.” One witness told WBZ-TV she didn’t realize she had just heard a shooting. “I had to call 911 because I heard pow, pow, pow and I said, ‘No more fireworks,’ she said, not wanting to be identified. “There was no firecrackers, it was gunshots flying all over the place, it’s crazy,” a man, who also did not want to be identified, told WBZ. Police said three other people checked themselves in to local hospitals with “non-life-threatening” gunshot wounds from the Irma Street incident, bringing the total number of people shot to six. There have been no arrests at this time. “When you wake up in the morning, don’t you expect to just walk out and smell the air or something, not everything, red, yellow tape everywhere,” a woman who did not want to be named told WBZ.
Boston, MAPosted by
CBS Boston

3 Boston Police Officers Seriously Hurt In Struggle With Suspect Outside Public Library

BOSTON (CBS) – Three Boston police officers were seriously hurt during a struggle outside Boston Public Library on Tuesday. Cornelio Conley, 43, of Boston was arrested as a result. Boston Police said they responded to a call for an “emotionally disturbed person” around 8:30 a.m. The man was allegedly exposing himself and when he was asked by library staff to leave, he was combative and attacked an employee. When officers arrived, police said Conley resisted arrest and threw a tarp that hit an officer. He punched and bit officers as well. Officers used department-issued OC spray and needed backup to arrest Conley. Once he was taken into custody, Conley was treated for his exposure to the OC spray, police said. The officers’ injuries are not considered life-threatening. Conley will be charged with lewd, wanton, and lascivious conduct, two counts of assault and battery, four counts of assault and battery on a police officer, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, malicious destruction of property, and resisting arrest. He will be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court.
Boston, MAPosted by
CBS Boston

Victim Of Alleged Road Rage Stabbing Released From Hospital, Search For Suspect Continues

BOSTON (CBS) — A man is recovering at home after he was stabbed during an alleged road rage incident on Saturday. It happened just after 3 p.m. on West Roxbury Parkway near Centre Street. The victim’s sister told WBZ-TV that beyond the physical wounds, he is also mentally traumatized by the attack. The man is a father of three with a newborn on the way. According to State Police, a driver stabbed another driver in the chest and drove off. Police are still searching for the suspect. The victim left Brigham and Women’s Hospital on Sunday. His sister says the attack was also hard on their father, who was in the car and witnessed it. It’s unclear what led up to the violence. One person who lives near where it happened said he can’t imagine how someone can get that worked up over a stranger. “I haven’t really seen road rage. I’ve seen accidents, the aftermath of accidents. A lot of people may be run the light. There’s a lot of traffic that goes through.”
Massachusetts StatePosted by
CBS Boston

1 Dead After Being Ejected Following Collision With Tractor-Trailer On Mass Pike

BOSTON (CBS) —  A person has died after being ejected from a car involved in a collision with a tractor-trailer on the Mass Pike in Brighton on Friday night. Massachusetts State Police reported the incident at around 7:45 p.m. Officials say it happened on Route 90 westbound in the area of the Cambridge Street Overpass. MSP investigating serious crash on Route 90 Westbound in Brighton in the area of the Cambridge Street Overpass. A TT unit and passenger vehicle involved. One party was ejected from the passenger vehicle. Two lanes blocked for crash. Avoid the area. Updates to follow — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) August 6, 2021 As of 8 p.m. Friday, the right two travel lanes are closed as crews attend to the scene. Police are urging people to avoid the area. No additional information is available at this time.
North Andover, MAPosted by
CBS Boston

Elderly Woman Crashes SUV Into Pizza Shop In North Andover

NORTH ANDOVER (CBS) – An SUV crashed into Captain Pizza in the Jasmine Plaza strip mall on Route 114 in North Andover Saturday morning. According to the North Andover Fire Department, two elderly women were inside their car in the parking lot outside the pizza shop when one of them hit the gas pedal instead of the break. Then, the car busted right through the front doors, causing so much damage that police evacuated the entire mall. The pizza shop was vacant at the time of the crash. An SUV crashed into Captain Pizza Saturday morning. (WBZ-TV) “I didn’t expect this. This is beyond what I thought,” said Scott Kareklas, co-owner of Captain Pizza. “It was really a lot of damage. It went all the way through to the back of the counters. So if there was anybody in the store, anybody even working, it would have been pretty bad.” Captain Pizza will be closed for a while, as the crash caused structural damage. The inside of Captain Pizza after the crash. (WBZ-TV) North Andover fire officials say the driver and passenger are expected to be ok.
Boston, MAPosted by
CBS Boston

1 Dead, Several Wounded In Dorchester Shooting

BOSTON (CBS) – One person is dead and several others were wounded in a shooting in Dorchester overnight, police said. It happened on Woodrow Avenue shortly before 1:30 a.m. Monday. Boston Police would only say one person was killed and they did not know exactly how many people were shot. Officers shut down the street overnight looking for evidence. There have been no arrests. Still an active scene with several streets blocked off. SUV being towed from Lucerne St. BPD confirms one person killed, several injured in overnight shooting @wbz https://t.co/RWRCiPXCm4 pic.twitter.com/sJCfZaOQy4 — Nick Giovanni (@NickGNews) August 9, 2021 No other information is available at this point in the investigation.
Cambridge, MAPosted by
CBS Boston

Cambridge Police Officer JJ Jones Jr. Saves Man’s Life During Vacation With Family In New Hampshire

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – A Cambridge Police officer saved a man’s life while he was on vacation with his family over the weekend. The department said Officer JJ Jones Jr was a hotel in New Hampshire with his family when they found a man on the floor in a hallway suffering from an apparent overdose. “After not detecting a pulse, Jones called 911 and performed a sternum rub which led to inconsistent shallow breathing. Jones then performed CPR for approximately 8 minutes until the local police arrived,” Cambridge Police said in a Facebook post Monday. An AED was also used and then medics gave the man Narcan to revive him before he woke up and was rushed to a hospital. “This is another example of the great work our officers continuously do — regardless if they are on or off-duty. Well done, Officer Jones!,” the department said in its post.  
Boston, MAPosted by
CBS Boston

Man Stabbed To Death In Roxbury

ROXBURY (CBS) – A man was fatally stabbed early Sunday morning in Roxbury. Boston Police said it happened around 8:30 a.m. in the area of Pierson Street and Mass. Ave. The victim was rushed to an area hospital but later pronounced dead. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call Boston Police.
Newton, MAPosted by
CBS Boston

32-Year-Old Motorcyclist Dies After Crash On I-95 In Newton

NEWTON (CBS) – A 32-year-old motorcyclist died from his injuries after crashing his Harley Davidson on I-95 northbound in Newton. At around 9:30 p.m. on Friday night, State Police received reports about a motorcycle crash on Route 95. Investigators say a 32-year-old man from Ludlow was driving a 2018 Harley Davidson at “a high rate of speed” when he lost control. The man then crashed his motorcycle. The man was found unresponsive by EMTs after they arrived and was taken to Newton Wellesley Hospital. He later died because of his injuries. As of Saturday afternoon, his name has not yet been revealed. Police also say the cause of the crash is still under investigation.
Boston, MAPosted by
CBS Boston

Woman Shot And Killed In Area Of West Concord Street In South End

BOSTON (CBS) — A woman was shot and killed in the South End on Friday night, according to Boston Police. Investigators say the shooting took place at around 9:30 p.m in the area of 162 West Concord Street. Police on the scene of a shooting in the South End Friday. (WBZ-TV) As of Friday night, there is no word on a suspect or an arrest, but Boston Police say there is no current threat to the community.
Mattapoisett, MAPosted by
CBS Boston

Mattapoisett Police Chief Mary Lyons Retires After Being Charged With Drunk Driving Last Month

MATTAPOISETT (CBS) – Mary Lyons, the Mattapoisett Police Chief who was charged with drunk driving last month, has retired from the force. Lyons had served the town for 36 years. The 61-year-old Lyons was arrested last month on an OUI liquor charge after a state trooper observed her driving erratically on Route 28 north in Bourne. She was also cited for a marked lanes violation. Lyons pleaded not guilty at her arraignment in Falmouth District Court on July 19. Mattapoisett Police Chief Mary Lyons in court, July 19, 2021. (WBZ-TV) After the incident, she had been placed on administrative leave. She will be back in court later this month.
Worcester, MAPosted by
CBS Boston

St. Vincent Hospital Hires 100 Replacement Nurses As Strike Hits 155 Days

WORCESTER (CBS) – A Worcester hospital is hiring replacements as a nurses strike hits 155 days. The company that owns St. Vincent Hospital said it has hired more than 100 permanent replacement nurses. More jobs are expected to be filled in the coming weeks. Last week, striking nurses rejected what Tenet Healthcare called its “last, best and final” offer. The striking nurses say it still doesn’t address staffing issues to keep patients safe.
Boston, MAPosted by
CBS Boston

Arrest Made In Connection With South End Shooting That Left Woman Dead

BOSTON (CBS) — Police made an arrest hours after a woman was shot and killed in the South End of Boston. Derermell Robinson, 23, of Boston, was arrested late Friday night. Around 9:30 p.m., a woman was shot on West Concord Street. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said Robinson was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and possession of Class D substance with intent to distribute. The shooting is still under investigation. Anyone with information should call homicide detectives at 617-343-4470 or use the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS.  
Providence, RIPosted by
CBS Boston

2 Boston Men Dead After Shooting In Providence, Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (CBS) — Police in Rhode Island say the two men killed by a shooting in Providence were from Boston. The shooting happened at 2 a.m. on Saturday outside the El Fuego nightclub on West Friendship Street. The victims were identified as 27 and 29-year-old Boston men, but their names have not been released. As of Saturday morning, no arrests have been made. The Providence Board of Lincenses held an emergency hearing and voted to close Fuego Lounge effective immediately. They will hold a formal hearing sometime next week.
Yarmouth, MAPosted by
CBS Boston

Thomas Latanowich Claims Killing Of Yarmouth Police Sgt. Sean Gannon Was Self-Defense As Murder Trial Begins

BARNSTABLE (CBS) – Opening statements were presented Friday morning in the murder trial of Thomas Latanowich, the man charged with killing Yarmouth Police Sgt. Sean Gannon in 2018. Gannon was shot and killed while he and other officers were serving an arrest warrant at a home in Marstons Mills on April 12, 2018. Gannon’s K-9 partner Nero was also shot, but survived. Latanowich was wanted for violating his probation and was holed up in the attic of the house when investigators say he shot Gannon and Nero. “Officer Gannon reached up to pull that piece of insulation down and as soon as that insulation was...

Comments / 2

Community Policy