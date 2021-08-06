Two arrested in connection to alleged catalytic converter theft

“This morning at 10:59AM, a citizen called the Petaluma Police Department to report that the Catalytic Converter was just stolen off her vehicle while parked in the industrial business area of Clegg Ct. A vehicle description was provided to PPD Dispatch and responding officers performed a search of the area. After a few minutes the citizen called back reporting that she had possibly located the vehicle near Petaluma Blvd North and Magnolia Ave. Officers arrived in the area quickly and were able to locate and stop the vehicle near Magnolia Ave and Lohrman Ln.