17th Annual Cameron Fishing Festival Starts Today

I always know the holidays are coming up when I start to hear about Tinsel & Treasures. It always helps me get in the holiday spirit by shopping the many vendors that attend the holiday market every year. This year the Junior League of Lafayette is celebrating its 28th annual Tinsel & Treasures market happening at the Cajundome Convention Center Thursday, September 23- Saturday, September 25, 2021. Right now Tinsel & Treasures is planning to be an in-person event but will also have several virtual components to it.