Kidnapping suspect pleads not guilty to bail jumping charges

Jayme D. Barker

A woman accused of failing to show up for jail a court-ordered bond revocation of bond has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Jayme Danielle Barker, 35, of Winchester, was arraigned in Pulaski Circuit Court, according to a July 8 order, on one count of first-degree Bail Jumping and then another bail jumping count on July 22.

Barker had been scheduled to appear in Pulaski Circuit Court on May 27 for a hearing to determine if her bond should be revoked. Online court records indicate that Barker, who was supposed to be on house arrest, had racked up new drug- and traffic-related charges this year in both Pulaski and Bourbon counties.

While Barker apparently appeared for that hearing, court records indicate she failed to report to the Pulaski County Detention Center by 6 p.m. on May 28 as ordered when Pulaski Circuit Judge Teresa Whitaker revoked bond.

The case was shortly thereafter presented to the Pulaski County Grand Jury, which returned the bail jumping charge on June 2. The other bail jumping indictment was returned on July 7.

Barker had been released last year on an unsecured $250,000 surety bond after pleading not guilty to charges of Kidnapping - With Serious Physical Injury, first-degree Assault, Tampering with Physical Evidence and Convicted Felon in Possession of a Handgun. The COVID-19 pandemic was a factor in the decision to release her with little more than a signature.

That case stems from an investigation begun March 27, 2020, by the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office. PCSO reported at the time that deputies responded with Somerset-Pulaski County EMS and Nancy Volunteer Fire Department around 2:15 p.m. that afternoon to the report of a gunshot victim on Brock Road. The victim was located and identified as Jermaine Bennett Jr., of Winchester. He had been shot in the leg and had zip ties around a wrist and an ankle, according to the sheriff’s office, which noted that he was flown to Lexington for treatment of his injuries.

Barker was quickly identified as a suspect, according to the sheriff’s office, and taken into custody the following night. A co-defendant — 30-year-old Zachary B. Kinnard of Danville — faces charges of Kidnapping - With Serious Physical Injury, Complicity to first-degree Assault and Complicity to Tampering with Physical Evidence.

Barker has been held without bond at PCDC since June 25. She is next scheduled to appear for a pretrial conference on August 26 in Pulaski Circuit Court.