Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oceanside, CA

Oceanside woman accused of murder, hit-and-run in bicyclist’s death

By United Reporting
crimevoice.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Oceanside, CA — On Thursday, July 15, 2021, at approximately 1130 pm, the Oceanside Police Department responded to calls of a bicyclist laying in the eastbound lane of Oceanside Blvd. A reporting party advised the bicyclist was neither moving nor breathing. Witnesses reported an unknown dark colored vehicle fled the scene eastbound on Oceanside Blvd under the I-5. Oceanside officers were on scene within minutes. The unidentified male cyclist sustained major head trauma. He was pronounced deceased on scene.

www.crimevoice.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oceanside, CA
Oceanside, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Cyclist#Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Who is Prince Andrew? The 'spare heir' facing a sexual abuse lawsuit

London (CNN) — There was a time when Prince Andrew had it all: A decorated war hero, a playboy prince, an international ambassador for the British brand, living the life of privilege. But those days seem long gone. Instead, the Duke of York -- who is ninth in line to the British throne -- is now being sued for alleged sexual abuse.
Wisconsin StateNBC News

Wisconsin Democrat Ron Kind won't seek 14th term in U.S. House

MADISON, Wis. — Democratic U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, who served more than 24 years in a southwestern Wisconsin district that former President Donald Trump carried in 2020, announced Tuesday that he won’t seek reelection next year. Kind is one of just seven House Democrats serving in districts won by Trump....
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Rand Paul suspended one week by YouTube over COVID-19 mask claims

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) has been suspended from YouTube for a week over a video claiming that masks are ineffective against COVID-19. In a statement to The Hill, a YouTube spokesperson said the platform "removed content from Senator Paul’s channel for including claims that masks are ineffective in preventing the contraction or transmission of COVID-19, in accordance with our COVID-19 medical misinformation policies."

Comments / 1

Community Policy