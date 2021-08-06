Letter: Jones has made progress but still needs accountability

Regarding the editorial “Citing aldermanic ‘obstinacy,’ St. Louis mayor spends federal money as she likes” (Aug. 3): I believe the Editorial Board should give a more balanced view of Mayor Tishaura Jones. She is the first mayor to give substance to addressing inequities of tax incentives, systemic racism, calling out the problems with the police union and its leadership, and addressing ways to reduce crime. She has also done this with dynamism and charisma lacking in many of her predecessors.