Insurers dodged a multi-billion-dollar loss on the Tokyo Olympics. But the hundreds of millions of dollars they still expect to lose, along with the fact that COVID-19 remains a global pandemic, means securing a financial safety net for the Paris and Los Angeles Games later this decade will be a lot harder. “It’s either gone, or it’s going to be a very, very high premium with conditions,” Frank Zuccarello, a partner at Exceptional Risk Advisors, said in a phone call. Zuccarello, who specializes in deals for high-grossing live events and isn’t involved with the current Summer Games, says communicable disease coverage...