The Miami Dolphins’ 2021 NFL draft class is expected to bring a lot of reps to the team’s campaign this season. Jevon Holland may well be the starter at free safety for the start of the season. Jaelan Phillips has been getting constant repetitions with the first-team defense as he’s been available — and he appears to be in the clear from a minor injury suffered earlier in camp. Liam Eichenberg has gotten first-team reps at both left guard and right tackle. And then there’s Jaylen Waddle: the team’s top draft choice and a member of the Dolphins’ crowded wide receiver room.