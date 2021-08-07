Battlefield Could Go Free-to-Play

Details of Battlefield 2042's post-launch content plans have potentially been revealed by a leaker with a proven track record when it comes to all things Battlefield. If you've been following Battlefield 2042 over the last year, chances are you're already familiar with Tom Henderson. Clearly the bane of EA right now, Henderson has been leaking details of the latest Battlefield for several months now, and has rarely - if ever - missed. Now, he's taken to Twitter to talk post-launch content, and the good news is that it sounds like it'll all be free.