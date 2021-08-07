Battlefield Could Go Free-to-Play
Battlefield could be going free-to-play in the future, but probably not in time for Battlefield 2042. Between, Warzone, Fortnite, and Apex Legends, free-to-play is becoming a more and more appealing model to those with the cash behind game development. If done right, you can hit the jackpot. And thus it should come as no surprise that EA isn't closed off to the possibility of Battlefield going free-to-play, or at least exploring the model.comicbook.com
