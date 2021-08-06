Is your company technologically ready to shift to remote work again if necessary?

Chris Kays is available to answer your questions regarding managed IT services. The short answer to this is “no”. None of us is ready and none of us wants to unexpectedly have to work full-time from home again but now we know it’s possible and we need to be prepared. Last year millions of companies were scrambling to come up with the right solution for working remotely. As businesses like Zoom and Microsoft Teams made billions of dollars off the pandemic and served as viable solutions, they were not complete solutions. The piece of the puzzle that was left out was the phone.