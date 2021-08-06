Cancel
When are EE0-1 reports due to the EEOC?

By Paid Advertising
Springfield Business Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKaren Shannon is available to answer your questions regarding human resources consulting. Employers have until August 23, 2021, to submit equal employment opportunity (EE0-1) workforce data from 2019 and 2020 to the EEOC. Generally, employers with 100 or more employees and federal contractors with 50 or more employees submit data about their workforce by race or ethnicity, gender and job category. The EE0-1 Report is usually due by March 31 and has been delayed due to the pandemic.

#Eeoc#Human Resources#Race#Eeoc#The Ee0 1 Report#Business Consulting Chro#Ollis Akers Arney#Ba#Drury University#Leadership Missouri#The Junior League#The Board Of Trustees#The Board Of Directors
