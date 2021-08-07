TargetRecruit Appoints New Chief Technology Officer

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Imvax announced the appointment of Josh Muntner as the company’s chief financial officer effective August 31, 2021. “We are proud to further bolster our leadership team with the appointment of Josh, who brings to Imvax significant expertise in areas of capital markets and fundraising which will be instrumental to our continued trajectory of growth,” said John P. Furey, CEO of Imvax. “I also want to express my profound thanks to Art Howe, co-founder of Imvax and outgoing CFO, for his tireless efforts building the company over the years. We are at a point of exciting momentum as we progress clinical development of IGV-001 and look to expand our platform to address other solid tumors.”