TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Local health authorities have issued a health advisory for two reservoirs in the Magic Valley for toxic algal blooms. The South Central Public Health District announced water tests done by the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality for Salmon Falls Reservoir and Magic Reservoir show their are currently unhealthy toxic levels of harmful algal blooms (HABs). “It’s important to keep family and pets away from the water when there is a harmful algal bloom because the toxin released can cause neurological problems, gastrointestinal distress, and irritate other areas of your body like your skin, eyes, and ears,” said SCPHD Public Health Program Manager Josh Jensen in the announcement.