Our view: Bringing you the news for 125 years ... and counting

A favorite story from the annals of the Globe concerns one rather unorthodox newspaper delivery in 1911. A Joplin miner, Joseph Clary, 32, was working the White Oak mine in Villa Heights when there was a cave-in, trapping Clary in a drift 90 feet below the surface. The effort to reach him involved hundreds of people and was, as you might guess, front-page news. It took three days, but other miners finally punched a shaft into that drift.