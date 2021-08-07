Tourist charged with assault of hotel employee attempting to assist him #VisitMusicCity

45-year-old tourist Gregory Dymski, from Georgia, is charged with assaulting a DoubleTree Hotel who was attempted to assist his friend find his room after a noise complaint. Just before 2 a.m. Wednesday an employee at the DoubleTree Hotel in downtown Nashville received a noise complaint from the 4th floor and went to investigate. As he entered the floor he quickly located Gregory Dymski and his intoxicated friend in the hallway. The employee asked Dymski to bring the friend to the lobby so he could help locate the room he belonged in.