The United States indoor women’s national volleyball team won its first-ever Olympics gold medal on Sunday — and Illinois volleyball’s fingerprints are all over it. Former Illini star Michelle Bartsch-Hackley had 14 points — second-most on the team — on 11 kills, two blocks and one ace during Team USA’s 3-0 sweep of Brazil (25-21, 25-20, 25-14) at Ariake Area in Tokyo. Meanwhile, former Illini All-American setter Jordyn Poulter, who had missed the quarterfinal match due to an ankle injury earlier in the tournament, helped Team USA with a .418 hitting efficiency with a team-high 36 assists. Former Illini setter Erin Virtue also was an assistant coach on Team USA, which went 7-1 in the tournament.