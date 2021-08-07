Cancel
Golf

Emiliano Grillo leads Barracuda at smoky Tahoe Mountain Club

Frankfort Times
 6 days ago

TRUCKEE, Calif. (AP) — Emiliano Grillo had an early eagle in a 17-point round in smoky conditions Friday to take the second-round lead in the Barracuda Championship, the only PGA Tour event that uses the modified Stableford scoring system. Players receive eight points for an albatross, five for eagle, two...

Golf
Sports
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Reveals The 1 PGA Star She’d Like To Play With

If you could play a round of golf with any player on the PGA Tour, which player would you pick? Paige Spiranac answered that question in a recent YouTube Q&A. Spiranac’s answer is pretty surprising. The former collegiate golfer turned sports media personality revealed that she would pick Bryson DeChambeau....
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Justin Thomas Takes Hilarious Shot At Bryson DeChambeau

Bryson DeChambeau said his “driver sucks” after a tough opening round at the Open Championship on Thursday. As a result, Justin Thomas couldn’t help but crack a joke about DeChambeau’s comments via Instagram on Friday. Thomas took to Instagram to take a hilarious shot at DeChambeau for his comments. He...
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Golfers Are Furious With Bryson DeChambeau This Week

Before the Open Championship took place, Bryson DeChambeau was asked by a reporter why he doesn’t shout “fore” after a poor tee shot. That question led to an emphatic response from the former U.S. Open champion. “I do shout fore,” DeChambeau replied. “I don’t know what you’re talking about. There...
GolfNew York Post

Bryson DeChambeau’s ex-caddie details breakup with ‘demanding’ golfer

Bryson DeChambeau’s former caddie Tim Tucker is filling in the gaps about his sudden breakup with the eight-time PGA Tour winner. Tucker, in a lengthy interview on Golf’s “Subpar” podcast, expressed his regret about leaving the bag one day before DeChambeau competed in the Rocket Mortgage Classic earlier this month.
Golfgolfmagic.com

Unlucky golfer denied a hole-in-one as his ball DENTS the cup

I was lucky enough to be a spectator at The Open Championship at Royal St. George's last month and it was truly a week to remember. On the par-3 11th hole in the final round, Louis Oosthuizen came so close to making a hole-in-one, as his ball rolled towards the hole and clattered against the flag.
Fletcher, NCSylva Herald

Smoky Mountain volleyball, soccer teams to scrimmage

Two Smoky Mountain athletic teams will be involved in scrimmages Saturday. The volleyball team will be at the Xcel Sportsplex in Fletcher, and the soccer team will be at Reynolds High School. The volleyball schedule is as follows:. 8 a.m., Avery; 8:30 a.m., Erwin; 9:30 a.m., Swain; 10 a.m., Asheville;...
Golfnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Joel Dahmen (+16) takes early lead at Barracuda

Joel Dahmen shot a plus-16 Thursday in the only modified-scoring event of the PGA Tour's season for a two-shot lead at the Barracuda Championship in Truckee, Calif. Stephan Jaeger (+14) sits in second, Scott Harrington is in third with a plus-13, and Emiliano Grillo and Michael Thompson are tied for fourth after shooting plus-12.
Sylva, NCWLOS.com

Mix of veterans & underclassmen set to lead Smoky Mountain in 2021

SYLVA, N.C. (WLOS) — Smoky Mountain football is back to work, having wrapped up day three of fall practices on Wednesday. During that time, Mustang's head coach Richard Brindley has already seen a number of guys step up and emerge as leaders. Senior Colin Crowe, listed as a defensive end, defensive tackle and a guard for Smoky Mountain, is among the group of veterans Brindley has been impressed with.
GolfFrankfort Times

Schenk takes 4-point lead in smoky Barracuda Championship

TRUCKEE, Calif. (AP) — Adam Schenk birdied the par-4 18th in smoky conditions from wildfires Saturday for an 11-point round and a four-point lead in the Barracuda Championship, the only PGA Tour event that uses the modified Stableford scoring system. Players receive eight points for an albatross, five for eagle,...
Truckee, CAMoscow-Pullman Daily News

Dahmen leads after one round at Barracuda

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Joel Dahmen scored 16 points with eight birdies in a bogey-free round Thursday to take the first-round lead in the Barracuda Championship, the only PGA Tour event that uses the modified Stableford scoring system. Players receive 8 points for an albatross, 5 for eagle, 2 for birdie...
Golfnewsradioklbj.com

Abraham Ancer wins FedEx St Jude Invitational

Abraham Ancer won his first PGA Tour title on Sunday, beating Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama and Sam Burns. Third-round leader Harris English was at 20 under while Ancer was 5 strokes behind. “I said to (my caddie): `Harris is running away with it, I’ve got to make some birdies, I’ve...
GolfGolf Digest

How every golfer outside the FedEx Cup top 125 (all 69) must finish at Wyndham to qualify for the Playoffs

A year ago, Jim Herman did the improbable. Sitting 194th in the FedEx Cup points standings entering the Wyndham Championship, the 43-year-old veteran pulled off an out-of-nowhere win in the PGA Tour’s regular-season finale to leap all the way to 54th in the standings. It was the biggest jump of any player in the history of the Wyndham, moving Herman easily inside the top-125 threshold needed to make the FedEx Cup Playoffs.
Greensboro, NCClayton News Daily

Russell Henley jumps out to early Wyndham lead

Russell Henley's bogey-free, 8-under-par 62 on Thursday gave him a two-shot lead to open the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, N.C. Henley was in front of a group of seven golfers tied at 6 under when play at Sedgefield Country Club was suspended due to darkness. Twenty-two golfers will complete their first rounds early Friday morning after inclement weather forced a suspension of more than two hours during the afternoon.
GolfPGA Tour

Fantasy Insider: Wyndham Championship

As of Tuesday afternoon, Webb Simpson is rostered by two-thirds of gamers in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf for the Wyndham Championship. Here, I was ready to recommend that only gamers in pursuit should abstain because front-runners will be using him for defensive purposes. Simpson at Sedgefield probably is on the podium of sites at which One & Doners write him down in ink before the season starts. Despite its slot on the schedule, it’s an acceptable push because you can’t lose ground in that format, but in the roster game that totals the scores for four golfers and with quadrupled bonus points in each of the three FedExCup Playoffs events lined up next, the smarter play is the no-play. Even if Simpson wins (again) at Sedgefield, you can absorb the hit with the promise of volatility straight ahead.

