Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Schuylkill County, PA

Line dancing, threshing highlight Friday evening at Schuylkill County Fair

By Christine Lee Staff Writer
Pottsville Republican Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSUMMIT STATION — Country music blasted through the Schuylkill County Fairgrounds on Friday evening as many took to the grounds shuffling feet and swaying to the music. Line dancing kicked off Country Day at the county fair that evening in front of the Ag Arena, with more than 40 people, most wearing cowboy boots taking to the pavement outside the arena. They stepped in lines and shook their feet in rhythm.

www.republicanherald.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Schuylkill County, PA
City
Orwigsburg, PA
City
Oley, PA
City
Ringtown, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
City
Port Carbon, PA
City
Pine Grove, PA
Schuylkill County, PA
Entertainment
City
Pottsville, PA
City
Schuylkill Haven, PA
Schuylkill County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Summit Station, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Fairs#Line Dance#Line Dancing#Volunteers#Dj Chicken Nugget#Johnny Hohn#Red Creek Wildlife Center#Amish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Related
WorldCNN

Afghanistan's second largest city falls to Taliban

Lashkar Gah, the capital of Afghanistan's Helmand province, fell to the Taliban on Thursday night, the head of the Helmand Provincial Council, Attaullah Afghan, confirmed to CNN. Afghan said the Taliban now controls the city's police headquarters, governor's office and central jail. The Taliban raised its flag in the governor’s...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
NBC News

U.S. to scale back staff at embassy in Kabul

The Biden administration said Thursday it will scale back the number of staff at the U.S. embassy in Afghanistan as Taliban forces rapidly advance across the country. “We are further reducing our civilian footprint in Kabul in light of the evolving security situation,” State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters, citing the Taliban’s military offensive and rising violence.
Florida StateNBC News

Tropical storm watch imminent for Florida as Fred forecast to strengthen

Tropical Depression Fred continued on its path northwest towards Florida on Thursday after being downgraded by The National Hurricane Center Wednesday from a tropical storm. As of the 2 p.m. update from the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Depression Fred had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph and was located approximately 180 miles east of Camaguey, Cuba. Tropical storm watches remained in effect for portions of the Bahamas, and areas of Cuba. The Florida Keys and portions of the South Florida peninsula could be under storm watch later Thursday. The storm previously passed through the high mountains of the Dominican Republic and Haiti.
MilitaryNBC News

Taliban gaining ground in Afghanistan faster than expected, U.S. defense officials say

The Taliban are gaining ground faster than the U.S. military expected, three defense officials told NBC News, as the militant group makes sweeping advances across Afghanistan. In the span of days, Taliban fighters have overrun a string of provincial capitals as part of a major offensive launched after American and international troops began to pull out of the country in May.

Comments / 1

Community Policy