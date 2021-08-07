Line dancing, threshing highlight Friday evening at Schuylkill County Fair
SUMMIT STATION — Country music blasted through the Schuylkill County Fairgrounds on Friday evening as many took to the grounds shuffling feet and swaying to the music. Line dancing kicked off Country Day at the county fair that evening in front of the Ag Arena, with more than 40 people, most wearing cowboy boots taking to the pavement outside the arena. They stepped in lines and shook their feet in rhythm.www.republicanherald.com
Comments / 1