CHEYENNE – Parker Breding was caught a little off guard when he saw first Dakota Pro Rodeo’s Cold Shot. It was the first time Breding had seen the bull in person. But, that unfamiliarity didn’t stop Breding from being one of the only three completed rides during Saturday’s semifinals of the 125th anniversary Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo. There were 12 cowboys that hopped on the back of a bull during the afternoon.