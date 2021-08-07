‘Law & Order: SVU’ and ‘Organized Crime’ Favorite Ellen Burstyn Has Won ‘Triple Crown of Acting’

So if you've been following what Law & Order: Organized Crime star Christopher Meloni (Elliot Stabler) and SVU star Mariska Hargitay (Olivia Benson) have been up to now that both series are back in production, you know that it's been a series of whispered videos shot in and around their respective sets. After helping Meloni fix the internet he broke over his Men's Health cover story and photoshoot, Hargitay was the recipient of a surprise video from Meloni and his on-screen mom Ellen Burstyn, who is reprising her award-winning SVU role as Bernadette Stabler. Well, it's been a few days but Hargitay has posted a response, explaining that filming on SVU was going on before acknowledging that Meloni had a mic-drop moment with Burstyn appearing. But then Hargitay proved that Meloni isn't the only one who can pull off a little "L&O" crossover magic but giving him a peek at who was on set with her for SVU filming? That's right, it's Danielle Moné Truitt's Sgt. Ayanna Bell.