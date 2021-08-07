Cancel
‘Law & Order: SVU’ and ‘Organized Crime’ Favorite Ellen Burstyn Has Won ‘Triple Crown of Acting’

By Joe Rutland
 6 days ago
Actress Ellen Burstyn has appeared on “Law & Order: SVU” and its spin-off “Organized Crime.” She’s also secured the “Triple Crown of Acting.”. What does that mean for an actress? It means Burstyn has won Oscar, Emmy, and Tony awards throughout her illustrious career. She won two Emmy Awards, one in 2009 for “Law & Order: SVU” and another in 2013 for “Political Animals.”

