Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Mavericks Sign Reggie Bullock

By Dallas Mavericks
Posted by 
DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 4 days ago

DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks announced today they have signed guard/forward Reggie Bullock. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. Bullock (6-6, 206) holds career averages of 7.6 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 21.5 minutes in 366 games (202 starts) with the L.A. Clippers, Phoenix, Detroit, the L.A. Lakers and New York. The eight-season veteran shoots 43.3% (1,014-2,342 FG) from the field, 39.2% (560-1,428 3FG) from 3-point range and 84.4% (211-250 FT) from the line.

uptown.bubblelife.com

Comments / 0

DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
9K+
Followers
59K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reggie Bullock
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#The Dallas Mavericks#The L A Clippers#The L A Lakers#Fg#The New York Knicks#The Atlanta Hawks#The Nba G League#Nba Draft#Unc#All Acc Second Team#The Tar Heels
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Mavericks-Spurs sign-and-trade sends DeMar DeRozan to Dallas

Luka Doncic is a once in a lifetime kind of talent, but the Dallas Mavericks know they need to get their young star some more help this NBA offseason. Kristaps Porzingis has not been the All-Star he thought he was and while Tim Hardaway Jr. is a key talent they would like to bring back, the Mavs could turn their attention to some bigger names in free agency this offseason.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NBA intel: Goran Dragic, Evan Fournier, Daniel Theis, Aron Baynes and Reggie Bullock

NBA free agency is upon us, here’s the latest intel gathered by HoopsHype on some of the notable free agents entering the market. Some around the league believe the Dallas Mavericks will consider trading for Goran Dragic should he end up going to Toronto in the Kyle Lowry sign-and-trade deal with Miami, as ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski mentioned.
NBC Sports

Oregon Ducks’ Eugene Omoruyi signs with Dallas Mavericks

Chris Duarte was not the only Oregon Duck to realize his dream Thursday night. While Eugene Omoruyi did not go drafted during the 2021 NBA Draft, the redshirt senior was signed as an undrafted free agent with the Dallas Mavericks, as reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Download and subscribe to...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Dallas Mavericks rumors: Team in pole position to sign Sterling Brown

The Dallas Mavericks are hoping to be a major player in the free-agent market this year. They traded Josh Richardson to the Celtics on July 30 to create additional cap space. The Mavs are rumored to be eyeing Kyle Lowry and re-signing Tim Hardaway Jr. as they look to improve their roster around Luka Doncic.
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Massive Luka Doncic News

Breathe easy, Dallas Mavericks fans – Luka Doncic isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. The 22-year-old superstar has reportedly agreed to the biggest rookie contract extension in the history of the National Basketball Association. Multiple NBA insiders have confirmed the big news on Monday night. Doncic, an All-NBA player for the...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

UNC Basketball: Reggie Bullock headed south on new three-year deal

Former UNC basketball sharpshooter Reggie Bullock is headed to the Dallas Mavericks on a new three-year deal. Veteran small forward Reggie Bullock is headed to the Dallas Mavericks on a new three-year deal worth $30.5 million, as first reported by ESPN’s Tim MacMahon and Marc Stein. The Mavericks also locked...
FanSided

Cleveland Cavaliers: 2 realistic expectations for FA target Reggie Bullock

The 2021 NBA Draft is rapidly approaching here on Thursday night, and the Cleveland Cavaliers are set to pick third, and could very well land a potential superstar there. It appears that USC big Evan Mobley is the most likely possibility for Cleveland at that spot, although Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs, and to a lesser extent, Florida State wing Scottie Barnes and G League Ignite wing Jonathan Kuminga could maybe be.
LouisvilleReport

Report: Louisville Guard Carlik Jones Signs UDFA Deal with Mavericks

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After going unselected in the 2021 NBA Draft, former Louisville guard Carlik Jones has signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Dallas Mavericks, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The terms of the deal have not been disclosed. Jones was one of two Cardinals to declare for...
NBAMavs Moneyball

Sterling Brown signs a two year deal with the Dallas Mavericks, per report

The Dallas Mavericks have added their first outside free agent, agreeing to terms with guard/forward Sterling Brown. Marc Stein reports it’s a 2 year deal worth $6.2 million. Brown adds shooting depth, going 42.3% from three last year, plays some defense, and stars in the popular NBC drama This is...
Yardbarker

NBA Rumors: Mavericks And Pelicans Intensely Battling To Sign Kyle Lowry

Kyle Lowry is in line for his last big contract this offseason. The former NBA champion is 35 years old and nearing the end of his career. Despite this, Lowry has been playing at the highest level and putting up solid numbers over the last few seasons. Even up until the trade deadline last season, several teams were trying to secure a trade for Lowry.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

3 best players the Mavericks must sign in 2021 NBA free agency

The Dallas Mavericks head into the upcoming 2021 NBA free agency with one goal in mind: surround star Luka Doncic with the best talent available. The cries for “Luka needs help” were already ringing out during the Mavericks’ 2021 Western Conference First Round series against the Los Angeles Clippers. Even though Doncic had his way over the series with multiple 40+ points games, the Mavericks still came up short in the series as they were eliminated in six games.
Mavs Moneyball

How can the Mavericks sign Kyle Lowry and Tim Hardaway Jr.?

Multiple reports have named the Mavericks as a suitor for Raptors guard Kyle Lowry. It makes perfect sense. I wrote about how he’d fit on the Mavericks here. Despite his age, Lowry doesn’t appear likely to ring chase. He already stated that his free-agent destination will be dictated by dollars and years. Marc Stein and Shams Charania have both reported that the Mavericks have prioritized bringing back Tim Hardaway Jr. The question is, with limited cap space, how do the Mavericks plan on accomplishing both of those things? Let’s take a look.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Mavericks rumors: Kyle Lowry expect to land with Heat in sign-and-trade

The Dallas Mavericks want to upgrade their roster around Luka Doncic this offseason. top target was Kyle Lowry. The veteran point guard would give the Mavs another ball-handler and creator to take the pressure off Luka Doncic. Lowry can play on or off the ball, and the six-time All-Star would give the Mavericks a massive boost on both ends of the floor.
SMU Daily Campus

Feron Hunt signs with Mavericks as undrafted free agent

Feron Hunt signed with the Dallas Mavericks as an undrafted free agent on Friday night. He averaged 7.6 PPG and 6.4 RPG his freshman year. His sophomore year he upped his scoring to 11 PPG and kept similar rebounding numbers. This past year, his numbers were similar. He declared for...
NBAchatsports.com

Dallas Mavericks: Predicting where every Mavs free agent will sign

Dallas Mavericks Tim Hardaway Jr. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports. The Dallas Mavericks have set an offseason goal of improving their roster around Luka Doncic. They have a new lead executive in Nico Harrison and a fresh head coach in Jason Kidd. The new leadership will look to jump the Mavs into title contention in 2022.
The Game Haus

Dallas Mavericks Agree to Re-Sign Boban Marjanovic; Sign Sterling Brown

The Dallas Mavericks have agreed to re-sign Boban Marjanovic according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. They also agreed to a deal with free agent Sterling Brown. There aren’t any details yet on what the terms of the deal for Marjanovic will be. The 32-year-old center averaged 4.7 points and 3.2 rebounds per game last season.
247Sports

NBA free agency: Tim Hardaway Jr. to re-sign with Dallas Mavericks

Money is flying left and right early in NBA free agency after the moratorium period began at 6 p.m. ET Monday. Most of the highest-profile free agents are likely to come off the board quickly, which of course means that the biggest dollar amounts will mostly come through on Monday night. The Dallas Mavericks' Tim Hardaway Jr. is one of the better wing players in free agency this year and figured to get a nice long-term deal.
chatsports.com

Luka Doncic agrees to $200 million extension with Dallas Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks, Dallas, Adrian Wojnarowski, National Basketball Association, Michael Jordan, Los Angeles Clippers, Slovenia, NBA Most Valuable Player Award, Stephen Curry. As expected, 22-year-old NBA MVP candidate Luka Doncic has agreed to sign a five-year designated player extension from the Dallas Mavericks worth in excess of $200 million, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Comments / 0

Community Policy