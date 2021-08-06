Mavericks Sign Reggie Bullock

Multiple reports have named the Mavericks as a suitor for Raptors guard Kyle Lowry. It makes perfect sense. I wrote about how he’d fit on the Mavericks here. Despite his age, Lowry doesn’t appear likely to ring chase. He already stated that his free-agent destination will be dictated by dollars and years. Marc Stein and Shams Charania have both reported that the Mavericks have prioritized bringing back Tim Hardaway Jr. The question is, with limited cap space, how do the Mavericks plan on accomplishing both of those things? Let’s take a look.