Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Virginia State

Virginia budget deal reached with compromise on law enforcement pay, DMV walk-in service

By MICHAEL MARTZ Richmond Times-Dispatch
Culpeper Star Exponent
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeneral Assembly budget negotiators reached a compromise on Friday on a plan to spend federal aid that will include a $3,000 one-time bonus this year for sheriff’s deputies and regional jail and state correctional officers, and require the Department of Motor Vehicles to submit a plan within 30 days for reopening all of its offices to walk-in services within an additional 30 days.

starexponent.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Sickles
Person
Ralph Northam
Person
Emmett Hanger
Person
Justin Fairfax
Person
Janet Howell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Budget#Dmv#Legislature#Law Enforcement#Dmv#The U S Supreme Court#House Appropriations#D Fairfax#The Conference Committee#Republicans#Democrats#Commonwealth#Senate#The General Assembly
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Federal Aid
Related
WorldCNN

Afghanistan's second largest city falls to Taliban

Lashkar Gah, the capital of Afghanistan's Helmand province, fell to the Taliban on Thursday night, the head of the Helmand Provincial Council, Attaullah Afghan, confirmed to CNN. Afghan said the Taliban now controls the city's police headquarters, governor's office and central jail. The Taliban raised its flag in the governor’s...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Extra COVID vaccine OK’d for those with weak immune systems

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. regulators say transplant recipients and others with severely weakened immune systems can get an extra dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines to better protect them as the delta variant continues to surge. The late-night announcement Thursday by the Food and Drug Administration applies to...
Posted by
NBC News

U.S. to scale back staff at embassy in Kabul

The Biden administration said Thursday it will scale back the number of staff at the U.S. embassy in Afghanistan as Taliban forces rapidly advance across the country. “We are further reducing our civilian footprint in Kabul in light of the evolving security situation,” State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters, citing the Taliban’s military offensive and rising violence.
Posted by
The Hill

Texas Senate passes voting restrictions after Democrat's 15-hour filibuster

The Texas state Senate on Thursday morning voted to advance a sweeping GOP-backed elections bill after a 15-hour filibuster by a Democratic senator who attempted to block the measure. The Texas Tribune reported that the GOP-controlled Senate advanced the measure that critics contend will curtail voting rights on an 18-11...
NBC News

Tropical storm watch imminent for Florida as Fred forecast to strengthen

Tropical Depression Fred continued on its path northwest towards Florida on Thursday after being downgraded by The National Hurricane Center Wednesday from a tropical storm. As of the 2 p.m. update from the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Depression Fred had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph and was located approximately 180 miles east of Camaguey, Cuba. Tropical storm watches remained in effect for portions of the Bahamas, and areas of Cuba. The Florida Keys and portions of the South Florida peninsula could be under storm watch later Thursday. The storm previously passed through the high mountains of the Dominican Republic and Haiti.
NBC News

Taliban gaining ground in Afghanistan faster than expected, U.S. defense officials say

The Taliban are gaining ground faster than the U.S. military expected, three defense officials told NBC News, as the militant group makes sweeping advances across Afghanistan. In the span of days, Taliban fighters have overrun a string of provincial capitals as part of a major offensive launched after American and international troops began to pull out of the country in May.

Comments / 0

Community Policy