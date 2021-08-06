Jeremy’s Journey | Olympic Adventure

Jeremy Bleich is a Major League Staff Assistant for the Pirates and works in the clubhouse as a video coach for the Major League pitching staff. The former first-round draft pick (’08, Yankees, 44th pick, out of Stanford University) is a part of Team Israel in the 2020 Olympic Games. Jeremy is a left-handed pitcher from New Orleans, LA, and made his Major League debut in 2018, appearing in two games with the Oakland Athletics. His career included several stops in minor league systems throughout the league, including with Pittsburgh in 2015 as he saw time with Bradenton, Altoona and Indy.