Family Hiking At High Cliff State Park in Sherwood

We are so fortunate to live in an area with many fun, unique and inviting places to visit. My family and I love to explore areas close to home. Each summer I check out Go Valley Kids Summer Bucket List to find new things for us to do. This year on the list is to explore as many parks as we can. How fun!! I was up for the challenge and I knew my littles would be too! I grew up on the east side of Lake Winnebago and have been to Fond du Lac often, but yet this was the first time I made a trip with my littles! So we made a play date with friends that live about 90 minutes south of us and we decided Lakeside Park in Fond du Lac was the perfect middle meeting spot.