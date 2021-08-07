Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Crossroad Saints Drop New Single “Cradle to the Grave”

By indeuce
breakingandentering.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrossroad Saints dropped the single and video for “Cradle to the Grave”, a rousing, electric guitar heavy ditty about the times and trials of man, today on August 6. The track will be immediately followed up by the album A Song For You on August 20, just a week after the first Friday the 13th of the year and a couple of days before the so called Seasonal Blue Moon.

breakingandentering.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Guitar#Cradle To The Grave#Crossroad Saints#American#Mans#B3
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Musicloudersound.com

Watch nine-year-old girl play Geddy Lee's Tom Sawyer bass part flawlessly

Nine year old Ellen Alaverdyan only started playing bass in April 2020, but she's already developed something of a fanbase, with nearly 40,000 followers on Facebook and an endorsement from Prince drummer Sheila E. Now she's released a video in which she plays the bass part to Rush's 1981 classic...
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Hear a Previously Unreleased Take of George Harrison’s Classic ‘Isn’t It a Pity’

A previously unreleased take of George Harrison’s “Isn’t It a Pity” has arrived ahead of the release of the 50th-anniversary edition of the musician’s solo classic, All Things Must Pass. “Isn’t It a Pity (Take 27)” is closer in style and sound to the second version of the song that appears on the latter half of All Things Must Pass. Even still, the groove on “Take 27” feels a bit slower and deeper, the steady bass thumps driving the song as piano, delicate guitar, organ, and Harrison’s voice fill the spaces in between. The track was also released with an animated music video directed by Alan Bibby and Jonny Kofoed of the New Zealand-based creative house, Assembly. “Isn’t It a Pity (Take 27)” marks the latest offering from the 50th-anniversary edition of All Things Must Pass, following an acoustic demo of “Cosmic Empire,” an outtake of “Run of the Mill” and a new mix of the title-track. The deluxe set, which was executive produced by Dhani Harrison, will feature an array of other previously unreleased outtakes and studio demos. The collection is set to be released on August 6th via Capitol/UMe.
MusicPosted by
American Songwriter

Hand-Written 1960’s Beatles Setlist Up For Auction

Two of only eight setlists that remain from the Beatles’ short-lived career will be up for auction by Bonham’s on October 28. Each of the highly-coveted, handwritten artifacts is estimated between $150,000 and $250,000. The earlier of the two dates back to 1960—a concert at Grosvenor Ballroom in Liscard, England....
MusicGuitar Player

Watch The Beatles’ ‘Revolver’ Mini-Documentary Clip

On this day in 1966, The Beatles’ seventh studio long-player, Revolver, was released. Bouncing on from the similarly immersive Rubber Soul album tracked months prior, the band entered EMI's Abbey Road Studios in April 1966 to pursue some highly experimental recording techniques. At this point in their career, The Beatles...
MusicPosted by
Power 96

Grand Funk’s Classic Album Covers: Nudity, Cavemen and Coffins

Grand Funk Railroad’s Don Brewer was never too far from his familiar place behind the drums during a lengthy pandemic-related layoff. “I’ve been rehearsing for the whole time,” Brewer tells UCR. “After a couple of months, I realized it was going to stay shut down, so I started playing every day.”
MusicNashville Scene

After Nearly 50 Years, the Members of Squeeze Remain Pop Masters

Way back in the 1980s, the idea that large-scale pop could be intelligent animated a lot of New Wave music. In the United States during that era, a group as talented as The dB’s had trouble breaking through, despite their immense skill — or maybe it was because of that skill. The dB’s and other sophisticated pop bands made music that fell to one side of mass acceptance.
MusicMusicRadar.com

5 ways to play guitar like Slash

Guitar lessons: Slash’s loose but aggressive playing on classics such as Sweet Child O’ Mine, Welcome To The Jungle and Paradise City inspired a generation of guitarists to pick up a Gibson Les Paul at a time when pointy headstocks, double cut electric guitars and Floyd Rose whammy bars were considered the essential stage gear.
Musicstereoboard.com

Florence Black Drop New Single Sun & Moon

Florence Black have shared a new single. Sun & Moon offers up a groove-driven summery aesthetic and arrives hot on the heels of the trio's appearance at Steelhouse Festival in South Wales earlier in July. Head below to view the accompanying self-shot video filmed among the Welsh countryside. Vocalist Tristan Thomas said:
Rock MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

THE RAVEN AGE Feat. IRON MAIDEN Bassist's Son GEORGE HARRIS: 'Exile' Album Due In September

THE RAVEN AGE, the U.K.-based melodic metal band featuring IRON MAIDEN bassist Steve Harris's son George Harris, will release "Exile" on September 17 via Explore1 Music Group/EX1 Records. The album is a beautifully curated selection of songs featuring 11 tracks, including two new original songs, plus fan favorites from their 2019 release "Conspiracy" as well as hand-picked live tracks from tours in front of massive audiences in Chile, Canada, the United Kingdom and the United States.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Stunna Gambino Drops Off New Single "ZAZA"

Stunna Gambino has been making a buzz of late, and today the rapper has returned with his brand new single "ZAZA." A tone is set from the jump as an atmospheric guitar arpeggio kicks in, a favored backdrop for today's new generation. As his verse begins, Gambino makes it clear that he's dealing with both 808s and heartbreak, vowing that he'll never be duped by a woman again.
Musicmetalinjection

AUTOPSY Announces New Bassist

Autopsy recently split with their bassist Joe Trevisano, who played with the band for the past 11 years. Autopsy vowed to continue on with a new bassist, and now we know who that'll be! The band has now announced Greg Wilkinson (Brainoil, Leather Glove) as their new four-stringer, who you might know from the aforementioned bands or as the owner of Earhammer Studios.
MusicPosted by
The Breakfast Club

Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak's Silk Sonic Drop Video For New Single 'Skate'

Silk Sonic keep it smooth with their latest offering called "Skate," the follow-up single to "Leave The Door Open." On Friday (July 30), the R&B duo comprising of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak dropped what they've described as a "summertime jam" and it hears the pair glide into the season with some '70s vibes. "I'm trynna roll, I’m trynna ride/ I’m trynna float, I’m trynna glide," they sing during the track's pre-chorus. "No no, don’t be shy, just take my hand and hold on tight." In addition to the song, a Mars and Florent Dechard-directed video dropped, which shows the duo performing on the streets to a group of women on skates.
MusicMetalSucks

Cradle of Filth Annonunce New Album Existence is Futile, Stream First Single “Crawling King Chaos”

Cradle of Filth have announced their unlucky-thirteenth full-length studio album. It will be called Existence is Futile, which is a really original name for a record. The band has also released the first single from Existence is Futile, “Crawling King Chaos.” It’s a solid song, even if the band isn’t any breaking new ground here; I’m especially into the vertiginous, funhouse-run-amok section that starts are the 3:11 mark.
Musicignitemusicmag.com

Joyous Wolf Hits Us With a New Song “Fearless”

BAND SHARES VIDEO FOR BRAND NEW SONG “FEARLESS” — WATCH + LISTEN. Southern California quartet JOYOUS WOLF, who have received critical acclaim from The Los Angles Times and American Songwriter, have created their own hybrid of hard driving rock ‘n’ roll, soul, blues, and alternative music. As such, they have steadily built their reputation as one of the brightest up ‘n’ comers in the burgeoning scene. Mixing majestic riffs with soulful vocals, undeniable swagger, and the kind of hair-on-fire live performances that leave fans trying to catch their breath for days after the fact, Joyous Wolf are ready to take the leap into the rock ‘n’ roll stratosphere with their latest sonic transmission.
MusicMetalSucks

Employed to Serve Release New Single “Mark of the Grave”

Employed to Serve are one of those bands whose name doesn’t quite make sense to me. Is anyone ever employed not to serve? As an employee, are you not, in a sense, a servant of your employer, regardless of your actual job? I don’t get it!. Something I most certainly...
Musicgrimygoods.com

Poppy Drops New Single “Flux” and Announces Her Upcoming New Album of the Same Title

An already eventful year for metal artist Poppy, the rising musician is now on the heels of a new album release, Flux, and has shared the first single off her upcoming release. “Flux” is a fast paced, amped up metal dreamland where Poppy drags us deeper into an otherworldly realm. With heavy guitars, fast beating drums and Poppy’s no holds barred vocals, the song revs its engines with Poppy behind the driver’s seat and a brick on the gas pedal. With no room for stopping — Poppy croons, whispers and growls atop relentless instrumentals.

Comments / 0

Community Policy