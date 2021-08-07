Peter Takes Responsibility in Spider-Man Spider's Shadow #5 [Preview]

We've known for a while now that Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange was going to appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Now, a pair of set photos have surfaced online showing the Sorcerer Supreme and Tom Holland's Peter Parker meeting up outside the former's Sanctum Sanctorum. On one side of the screen, you have Holland's web-slinger in his red and black suit, and on the other, Cumberbatch can be seen in his full Strange get-up — Cloak of Levitation and all.