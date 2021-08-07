Cancel
Peter Takes Responsibility in Spider-Man Spider's Shadow #5 [Preview]

By Jude Terror
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpider-Man Spider's Shadow #5 is in stores on Wednesday from Marvel Comics, concluding a story that asks: what if Marvel rehashed that Venomized storyline from a few years ago?" Oh, sorry, the actual question is "what if Spider-Man kept the Venom suit back in the day," and the answer is apparently that all the superheroes in the Marvel Universe get Venomized. Got it? Okay, good. So check out the final preview below.

