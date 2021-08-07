Cancel
Baa Baa Black Sheep and Black Sheep Squadron — A baby boomer's guilty pleasure

By Bob Alvis
aerotechnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the years much has been written about that old 1970s TV show Baa Baa Black Sheep and its successor, Black Sheep Squadron. I confess, being the old “wing nut” that I am, I’m a lover of those Corsair aircraft that are featured prominently in the series. I have heard the comments that pretty much dismiss the shows’ credibility and are critical of how VMF-214 — the famed Black Sheep Squadron — was turned into a World War II farce for the sake of a weekly TV show. While having a talk a while back with one of the show’s pilots who flew the Corsairs back in the 1970s, we drifted off into the conversation about how a program like that even made it on to the air at all — let alone got picked up for a second season.

