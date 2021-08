Welcome to Tactical Sips, a semi-regular pre-match post featuring taurine-spiked breakdowns of the upcoming game. The New York Red Bulls hosted the New England Revolution at home and lost by a 3-2 margin, surrendering two late goals. Crushing defeat does not always inspire poetic prose or engaging rhetoric. Basic facts of a situation resonate to far greater depth than can be reached by flowery wordsmithery. Four points of the final playoff spot and a match in hand is not an insurmountable distance, but the switch must be flipped soon. This week’s underwhelming opponent presents the opportunity to get back on track.