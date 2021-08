WORCESTER, MA – The Massachusetts Pirates have signed kicker Ali Mourtada for the stretch run in their first season in the Indoor Football League. Mourtada is no stranger to the Pirates nor the IFL for that matter. The 5-8, 165 lb. kicker, who grew up just miles from Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, was the placekicker for the Pirates in their inaugural season when he connected on 75 of 110 extra points and converted 7 of 17 field goals, including a long of 48 yards against the Maine Mammoths on June 2, 2018.