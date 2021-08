A number of major updates are taking place in MTG Arena during the month of August, with a little something for every type of Magic: The Gathering player. Scheduled to take place on Aug. 10 and 12, the MTG Arena August update will take place over two days. The Aug. 10 is a recalibration update for the digital Magic game that will last around four hours (9am to 1pm CT). Players will not be able to compete or use MTG Arena during this time, with WotC uploading “large-scale change to backend systems” to “ensure long-term stability.”