On stage, K-Pop idols, as artists, have to embody varied emotions, as per their concepts. Similarly, part of the K-Pop idol experience is the fact that fans get to know the people behind the artists through various unfiltered reality shows, variety show appearances, V-Lives, behind-the-scenes clips, and so on and so forth. As such, it is safe to say, that fans have seen their idols in almost every mood ever. Here are 7 male K-Pop idols who look hotter when serious.