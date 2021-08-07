Man abandons dog at animal hospital in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Investigators are trying to figure out who owns a dog that was dropped off at a Tempe animal hospital by a person who then took off on Friday. Surveillance video from the lobby of Countryside Animal Hospital shows a man with a dog barely opening the front door and then he lets his dog in. He then closes the door and runs away. Workers with the animal hospital tried to go after the man but he was already gone.