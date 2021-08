LAKE MARY, Fla. - A woman on a Zoom call is believed to have been fatally shot by a toddler who found a loaded handgun, which was left unsecured, police say. Altamonte Springs police officers were notified by a caller that, during the work-related call, a toddler was seen in the background followed by a loud noise. The woman on the Zoom call, Shamaya Lynn, 21, fell backward and never returned to the call.