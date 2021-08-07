Cancel
Marjorie Taylor Greene congratulates crowd for low vaccination rate

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring an event in Alabama, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) suggested the crowd greet government volunteers promoting Covid-19 vaccines with guns if they knock on their doors. TownNews.com Content Exchange — Tags Cnn. TownNews.com Content Exchange.

