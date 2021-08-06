Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Ten Hochman: St. Louis Cardinals pitchers are nearing an embarrassing MLB record

Citizen Tribune
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn today’s 10 a.m. video, columnist Ben Hochman recalls his senior yearbook quote: “The two-most important things in life are good friends and a strong bullpen,” said by former MLB manager Bob Lemon. Also, happy birthday shoutouts to Ginger Spice and Leslie Odom Jr. And, as always, Hochman chooses a random St. Louis Cards card from the hat. Ten Hochman is presented Monday-Friday by The Milliken Hand Rehabilitation Center.

www.citizentribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Lemon
Person
Leslie Odom Jr.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Louis Cards
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
Related
MLBFanSided

Evaluating the St. Louis Cardinals’ options with Paul DeJong

St Louis Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong is struggling mightily and with a historic free-agent SS class coming, what should they do?. When the St. Louis Cardinals acquired Nolan Arenado, not only did they envision adding a big bat to the lineup, they thought that his presence would take the pressure off other hitters. At least, that’s how they drew it up.
MLBFanSided

Losing starting pitchers has been story of St. Louis Cardinals’ season

The St Louis Cardinals lost Kwang Hyun Kim to an elbow injury on Monday, which has been the story of their frustrating season. There were signs that St. Louis Cardinals starter Kwang Hyun Kim was hurt as his starts kept getting pushed back. While no one with the team would confirm, it was infielder Matt Carpenter of all people who revealed that Kim was dealing with some sort of elbow injury — a bad development in a season of frustration for Kim and the Cardinals.
MLBThe Ledger

St. Louis Cardinals at Cleveland Indians odds, picks and prediction

The St. Louis Cardinals (51-50) and Cleveland Indians (49-49) play the finale of a two-game interleague set Wednesday at Progressive Field. First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. ET. Let's analyze BetMGM Sportsbook's lines around the Cardinals vs. Indians odds with MLB picks and predictions. LHP Kwang Hyun Kim is...
MLBchatsports.com

The St. Louis Cardinals can not stay put at deadline

Mar 10, 2021; West Palm Beach, Florida, USA; St. Louis Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak watches the spring training game between the Washington Nationals and the St. Louis Cardinals at The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports. With the Major League Baseball trade...
MLBViva El Birdos

The St. Louis Cardinals should catch fire against the Atlanta Braves

The St. Louis Cardinals will take on the Atlanta Braves for three games starting Tuesday evening at 7:15 pm CT. For this preview I asked the audience to tell me some things about the Braves:. Esteemed commenter ebo: Their stadium caught on fire one time... Before a cardinals game even.
MLBFanSided

St. Louis Cardinals win fairly good series with Minnesota Twins

The St Louis Cardinals pulled off a series win over the Minnesota Twins this weekend with some much appreciated team effort. This series had it all for the St. Louis Cardinals. The good. The bad. And the very, very ugly! The Cardinals won Friday 5-1, lost Saturday 8-1, and they won Sunday, 7-3. Let’s discuss the good, bad and ugly.
MLBchatsports.com

Why the St. Louis Cardinals traded for Jon Lester

Sep 26, 2020; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jon Lester (34) reacts against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports. While the St. Louis Cardinals were largely silent during the trade deadline, they did add some pitching...
MLBallfans.co

St. Louis Cardinals swept in ugly fashion by Atlanta Braves

The St Louis Cardinals threw away chances to gain ground in the NL Central or Wild Card races after getting swept by the Atlanta Braves. There really is no way to sugarcoat it. The St. Louis Cardinals got swept in the ugliest possible way by the Atlanta Braves this week. The Cardinals lost on Tuesday 6-1, Wednesday 7-4 and Thursday 8-4.
MLBFanSided

St. Louis Cardinals: Happ, Lester reinforce stodgy image

The additions of pitchers J.A. Happ and Jon Lester didn’t help the St. Louis Cardinals shed their old and out-of-touch perception by fans and the league. If the St. Louis Cardinals wanted to seem even more like the antithesis of the modern successful baseball team, they accomplished it at the 2021 trade deadline.
Saint Louis, MOFanSided

St. Louis Cardinals, Gymnastics, and the Pursuit of Perfection

Nobody’s perfect – baseball players, front offices, or gymnasts – and fans need to keep that in mind. They say hitting a baseball is the hardest thing to do in sports. That’s quite possible, but then, how many ball players have ever attempted a 2.5 twisting Yurchenko vault?. Failure is...
MLBPosted by
FOX2Now

MLB releases 2022 St. Louis Cardinals schedule

ST. LOUIS- The Yankees are coming….the Yankees are coming….to St. Louis in 2022. On Wednesday, Major League Baseball released schedules for the 2022 season, and it includes a homestand against the New York Yankees August 5-7. It will be the first time New York has been at Busch Stadium since Derek Jeter’s final season in 2014.
MLBViva El Birdos

The St. Louis Cardinals should play better against the Kansas City Royals

The big news of the St. Louis Cardinals’ upcoming series against the Kansas City Royals is the return of former manager (and former Cardinals catcher) Mike Matheny. That should be interesting. Matheny was a catcher for the Cardinals for five seasons and was held in high regard for his defense and just general toughness. He is credited for being a mentor to the Cardinals current catcher Yadier Molina. When Tony La Russa retired after the 2011 season (before he un-retired in 2021), the Cardinals chose Matheny as their managerial replacement. Matheny took over in 2012 in his first managerial role and held onto the job for almost seven seasons before being let go in the middle of the 2018 campaign (two seasons later than some people might have hoped). He was hired by the Royals in 2020 and will make his first return to Busch Stadium since his canning.
MLBchatsports.com

A look at the St. Louis Cardinals’ dwindling postseason chances

Nolan Arenado #28 of the St. Louis Cardinals looks on from third base against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on July 07, 2021 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images) The St Louis Cardinals entered the season with World Series aspirations. Instead, their season looks about...
MLBchatsports.com

The St. Louis Cardinals oppose the Pittsburgh Pirates again

The St. Louis Cardinals will compete in a series against the Pittsburgh Pirates for the fourth time this season. The Cardinals are 6-3 against the Pirates so far scoring 46 runs across those nine games while allowing 36. Overall the Pirates are 41-71 and in the fifth place in the National League Central.
MLBViva El Birdos

The Ramifications of a Yadier Molina Extension

There have been rumors that the St. Louis Cardinals and Yadier Molina are working on a contract extension that will keep the 39-year-old under contract through the 2022 season at least. Given Molina’s attitude, Mike Shildt’s willingness to put him in the lineup nearly every day, and John Mozeliak’s statement that Ivan Herrera is the long-term future at catcher, it is not surprising that the Cardinals are looking to extend Molina. Given his performance, though, it is unclear how much more Molina has left in the tank.

Comments / 0

Community Policy