Regional, state virus cases climbing at levels not seen since vaccines became available

New COVID-19 cases are climbing in the Fredericksburg area at a rate that hasn’t been seen since vaccines became widely available. More than 100 people tested positive for the virus on Wednesday and Friday in the Rappahannock Area Health District, which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford. April 22 was the last time the area saw a triple-digit increase in one day. The health district is speeding toward 30,000 cases as 29,567 people have tested positive for the respiratory disease since March 2020, according to the state health department.