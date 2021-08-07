Fort Ontario to host Revolutionary War living history weekend Aug. 14-15

Join together as one - the One Too Many NY 5K (virtual run/walk) OSWEGO COUNTY - It’s time to get moving again. Break out the running shoes, stretch out the legs and make the move to stop child abuse. The Child Advocacy Center of Oswego County announced that registration is open for the Annual One Too Many NY 5K to end child abuse and will be held virtually from Sept. 17-19. This “moving” virtual fundraiser is open to individuals of all ages from any town, any city, or any state. Participants may choose their preferred exercise (run, walk, bike, hike etc.) to complete the 5K (3.1 miles). Individuals can participate at their own pace, on their own route, in teams or by themselves, wherever and whenever between Friday, Sept. 17 and Sunday, Sept. 19.