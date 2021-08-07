Cancel
Fort Ontario to host Revolutionary War living history weekend Aug. 14-15

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOSWEGO — Crown forces will camp inside and Continentals outside the gates of old Fort Ontario on Aug. 14 and 15 during a weekend of living history activities focusing on drill, camp life, children’s games, and music of the Revolutionary War. Event hours are Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5...

