Glynn Academy finds work in scrimmage against Wayne County

Buy Now Glynn Academy takes the field before a scrimmage against Wayne County on Friday at Lanier Field. Derrick Davis The Brunswick News

Glynn Academy strapped on the pads and got some work in Friday, hosting Wayne County for a scrimmage at Lanier Field two weeks ahead of the start of the regular season.

The meeting between the Terrors and Yellow Jackets more closely resembled the padded camp featuring both teams held at the same venue in June. Each side took turns running a set number of plays, working from a variety of situations.

“This was for us,” said Glynn Academy head coach Rocky Hidalgo. “Our options were to practice today or play somebody else.

“We got a lot of film today. A lot of plays were played by our kids, so we’ll have a lot of film to break down and look at.

“We’ve got a lot of work to do — I thought our kids competed pretty well, but we’ve got to get in better shape, and we’re just not playing at the tempo we need to play at, but I knew that coming in.”

An extended story on Glynn Academy’s scrimmage will run in Monday’s edition of The News.