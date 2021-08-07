Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Cincinnati 10, Pittsburgh 0

By Sportradar
Janesville Gazette
 6 days ago

A-grounded out for K.Keller in the 7th. b-lined out for Hembree in the 8th. E_Hayes (3). LOB_Pittsburgh 7, Cincinnati 5. 2B_Park (4), Winker (29), Moustakas 3 (8). HR_Barnhart (6), off Brubaker; Winker (22), off Brubaker; India (13), off K.Keller. RBIs_Moustakas 2 (15), Farmer 3 (39), Barnhart 3 (35), Winker (61), India (47).

www.gazettextra.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Ripperger
Person
Miley
Person
Tom Hallion
Person
Phil Cuzzi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Umpires#Stallings Newman#Miley Farmer#W
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Tigers claim pitcher from Houston Astros

According to a report, the Detroit Tigers have added a pitcher to their organization. Evan Woodbery is reporting that the Tigers have claimed RHP Nivaldo Rodriguez off waivers from the Houston Astros. Rodriguez has been optioned to Triple A Toledo. The Tigers have claimed RHP Nivaldo Rodriguez off waivers from...
MLBPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Tigers manager AJ Hinch explains benching Miguel Cabrera

On Wednesday night against the Baltimore Orioles, Detroit Tigers‘ future Hall of Famer Miguel Cabrera blasted the 499th home run of his career. Following the game, Tigers manager AJ Hinch said that Miggy would be in the lineup for Thursday’s series-finale against the Orioles rather than allowing him to sit out and wait to try and hit No. 500 in front of the home crowd at Comerica Park.
MLBkxnet.com

Miguel Cabrera hits 499th homer, Tigers handle Orioles 5-2

BALTIMORE (AP) — Miguel Cabrera is a homer away from 500 — and before he returns to Detroit for the team’s next homestand, there’s another game to play in Baltimore. “He’s playing,” manager A.J. Hinch said, before he was even asked. “I’ve talked to him, and we’re not going to test baseball fate. We really want him to hit it whenever he’s supposed to hit it. Maybe it’s (Thursday), maybe it’s not.”
MLBaudacy.com

Miguel Cabrera slugs career homer No. 499

Miguel Cabrera has moved to within one home run of yet another milestone in his decorated career. The former Triple Crown winner clubbed his 499th career homer on Wednesday night -- a high-arching shot to left field -- off Orioles starter Matt Harvey at Camden Yards in Baltimore. With his...
MLBPosted by
ClevelandBaseballInsider

Bradley Zimmer And His Future In Cleveland

That is how legendary Indians announcer Tom Hamilton described the 471-foot blast to deep center field by Indians outfielder Bradley Zimmer. This in the 7th inning of The Battle of Ohio against the Cincinnati Reds at Progressive Field. That solo home run made the score 9-2, and the Indians ended up winning said game by a final score of 9-3.
MLBFrankfort Times

Cincinnati-Chicago Cubs Runs

Reds first. Jonathan India lines out to right center field to Jason Heyward. Jesse Winker doubles. Kyle Farmer grounds out to shallow left field, Matt Duffy to Patrick Wisdom. Joey Votto homers to center field. Jesse Winker scores. Tyler Naquin singles to shallow infield. Eugenio Suarez flies out to deep right field to Jason Heyward.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Corbin Burnes’ Insane Performance

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Corbin Burnes made history with an absolute gem of a performance against the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday night. The 26-year-old All-Star hurled 10 consecutive strikeouts, tying a MLB record held by Tom Seaver and Aaron Nola. Burnes started the impressive stretch by fanning Frank Schwindell to start...
MLBMinneapolis Star Tribune

Twins-Cincinnati series preview

Tuesday, 6:35 p.m.: RHP Kenta Maeda (4-4, 4.40 ERA) vs. RHP Tyler Mahle (8-3, 3.71) Wednesday, 11:35 a.m.: TBA vs. RHP Luis Castillo (5-10, 4.22) The Twins (44-62) continue their longest road trip of the season with their first trip to Cincinnati since 2015. The Twins, who have lost six of their past eight games, opened the road trip by losing two of three games at St. Louis. ... The Twins and Reds split a two-game series June 21-22 at Target Field. The Twins won the opener 7-5 in 12 innings. The Reds won the next day 10-7 by scoring three runs in the ninth inning after the Twins had tied the score with five runs in the eighth inning. ... The Twins are 4-8 at Cincinnati and 3-3 at Great American Ball Park since it opened in 2003. The Reds leadthe all-time series 15-14. ... Maeda, who is 1-1 with a 2.15 ERA in his past five starts, is 2-1 with a save and a 3.54 ERA in four career appearances vs. the Reds.
Cincinnati, OH247Sports

Oliver Bridges Commits To Cincinnati

Cincinnati snagged their 16th recruit for the Class of 2022 on Saturday, as defensive back Oliver Bridges committed to suit up for his collegiate career for the BLACKcat defense. Bridges comes in ranked with a 247 Sports Composite score of 0.8638, making him currently the fourth-ranked player in the class, behind only DT Derrick Shepard, CB JQ Hardaway, and RB Stephan Byrd. It also bumps this class up to a ranking of 177.59 overall. Bridges becomes the fifth defensive back in this class, joining Hardaway, Kalen Carroll, Patrick Body, Cincear Lewis, and Ken Willis.
Cincinnati, OHCleveland Jewish News

Naaleh to open branch in Cincinnati

Naaleh, a Cleveland organization that works to connect the local Jewish community with mental health services, will open a new branch in Cincinnati in the fall. The office will be under the leadership of Rabbi Chaim Helman and Rabbi Moshe Fuchs.
MLBperutribune.com

Cincinnati-Cleveland Runs

Reds first. Jonathan India walks. Jesse Winker grounds out to shallow infield, Sam Hentges to Owen Miller. Jonathan India to second. Nick Castellanos flies out to deep right field to Bradley Zimmer. Jonathan India to third. Joey Votto singles to right field. Jonathan India scores. Tyler Stephenson singles to shallow center field. Joey Votto to second. Kyle Farmer pops out to shallow left field to Amed Rosario.
MLBchatsports.com

Josh Harrison Homers for the A’s

Cincinnati Bearcats great Josh Harrison seems to be landing well in his latest landing spot. Harrison went to the Oakland Athletics at the trade deadline as part of a deal with the Washington Nationals. Harrison had been a shining star on the Nationals, hitting .294 for the season with 6...
MLBnumberfire.com

Asdrubal Cabrera in Arizona's Tuesday lineup

Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Asdrubal Cabrera is starting Tuesday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Cabrera is getting the nod at third base while batting fifth in the order against Giants starter Alex Wood. Our models project Cabrera for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI...
MLBnumberfire.com

Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill (undisclosed) scratched Tuesday

St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Tyler O'Neill has been scratched from Tuesday's lineup against left-hander Steven Brault and the Pittsburgh Pirates for undisclosed reasons. O'Neill was initially lined up to play left field and hit fifth. Dylan Carlson is now in left field and Tommy Edman is in right, with Edmundo Sosa added to the lineup to play second base and hit eighth. Yadier Molina is now hitting fifth, a spot higher than before.
MLBallfans.co

Pittsburgh Pirates: Line Drives the Path Forward for Kevin Newman

While Kevin Newman has been one of the best shortstops in the league for the Pittsburgh Pirates, his bat has been one of the worst. Why are they still playing him? Is there any hope his bat will improve?. Kevin Newman has shown he is more than a capable defender...
MLBchatsports.com

Atlanta Braves Minor League Recap: Shea Langeliers, Drew Lugbauer, Jesse Franklin all homer twice

What was once a close game quickly got out of hand as the Mississippi Braves overpowered the Shuckers 8-2. Freddy Tarnok made his fourth start of the season for Mississippi and struck out nine over 5 1/3 innings of baseball. His displayed a really good changeup, to go along with his fantastic fastball/curveball command and it definitely showed. His fastball looked fantastic, sitting in the mid-90s with absolute ease and his curveball had it’s super sharp movement showing you exactly what the Braves would hope he would turn into. Troy Bacon and Sean McLaughlin would hold it down the rest of the way with neither of them giving up a run.

Comments / 0

Community Policy