Cincinnati 10, Pittsburgh 0

Tuesday, 6:35 p.m.: RHP Kenta Maeda (4-4, 4.40 ERA) vs. RHP Tyler Mahle (8-3, 3.71) Wednesday, 11:35 a.m.: TBA vs. RHP Luis Castillo (5-10, 4.22) The Twins (44-62) continue their longest road trip of the season with their first trip to Cincinnati since 2015. The Twins, who have lost six of their past eight games, opened the road trip by losing two of three games at St. Louis. ... The Twins and Reds split a two-game series June 21-22 at Target Field. The Twins won the opener 7-5 in 12 innings. The Reds won the next day 10-7 by scoring three runs in the ninth inning after the Twins had tied the score with five runs in the eighth inning. ... The Twins are 4-8 at Cincinnati and 3-3 at Great American Ball Park since it opened in 2003. The Reds leadthe all-time series 15-14. ... Maeda, who is 1-1 with a 2.15 ERA in his past five starts, is 2-1 with a save and a 3.54 ERA in four career appearances vs. the Reds.