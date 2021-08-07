Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Pittsburgh-Cincinnati Runs

By Sportradar
Janesville Gazette
 6 days ago

Reds first. Jonathan India lines out to center field to Bryan Reynolds. Jesse Winker doubles to deep right center field. Nick Castellanos reaches on error. Throwing error by Ke'Bryan Hayes. Joey Votto walks. Nick Castellanos to second. Jesse Winker to third. Mike Moustakas doubles to right field. Joey Votto to third. Nick Castellanos scores. Jesse Winker scores. Kyle Farmer singles to shallow center field. Mike Moustakas scores. Joey Votto scores. Tyler Naquin walks. Kyle Farmer to second. Tucker Barnhart homers to right field. Tyler Naquin scores. Kyle Farmer scores. Wade Miley strikes out swinging. Jonathan India strikes out swinging.

www.gazettextra.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gregory Polanco
Person
Jesse Winker
Person
Joey Votto
Person
Tucker Barnhart
Person
Kyle Farmer
Person
Mike Moustakas
Person
Wade Miley
Person
Jonathan India
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cincinnati#Reds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBFOX Sports

Albies' 3-run homer sends Braves past Reds in 11th inning

ATLANTA (AP) — Ozzie Albies crushed a three-run homer off Lucas Sims in the bottom of the 11th inning, lifting the Atlanta Braves to an 8-6 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday night. Albies' 19th homer sailed 412 feet into the right-field stands to send Truist Park into a...
MLBchatsports.com

Joey Votto

The Reds lost in the Bottom of the 11th on a walk-off homer that was not hit by Joey Votto, because he only hit in the top-half of innings. Joey Votto reached base 5 times on the night, socking a pair of dingers and driving in 4.
MLBchatsports.com

Jesse Winker grand slam powers Cincinnati Reds past Atlanta, 12-3

Atlanta managed to sneak an early run past Vlad Gutierrez on Thursday, a blustery start to the final game of a series in which the Cincinnati Reds had lost each time they’d played. Fortunately, though, the bats woke up immediately thereafter and pounded lefty starter Kyle Muller (and his bullpen mates) in a thunderous 12-3 victory.
MLBCBS Sports

Fantasy Baseball Today: Is Cody Bellinger back? Joey Votto's roll continues; Corbin Burnes makes history

What a crazy day of baseball. From Joey Votto and Adam Wainwright turning back the clocks to Corbin Burnes making history. It was truly something to watch. You can read about all of these players below but I want to focus on a few other pitchers. Alek Manoah was also masterful, allowing two runs over 6.2 innings with 11 strikeouts. The whiffs have been massive for Manoah, much like his frame. The next step in his progression will be limiting the walks and fly balls but between him, Shane McClanahan, and Logan Gilbert, I feel great about that next wave of starting pitchers.
MLBMLive.com

Niko Goodrum going back on IL; Tigers to call up rookie outfielder

BALTIMORE -- The Detroit Tigers will place utility man Niko Goodrum on the injured list after he strained his groin while rounding first base Wednesday night. Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said the club would select the contract of outfielder Jacob Robson from Triple-A Toledo to take Goodrum’s spot on the roster.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Corbin Burnes’ Insane Performance

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Corbin Burnes made history with an absolute gem of a performance against the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday night. The 26-year-old All-Star hurled 10 consecutive strikeouts, tying a MLB record held by Tom Seaver and Aaron Nola. Burnes started the impressive stretch by fanning Frank Schwindell to start...
MLBchatsports.com

Corey Seager or Trea Turner?

Do you remember when many Dodger fans wanted to trade Gavin Lux, Keibert Ruiz, and the kitchen sink for Francisco Lindor who was allegedly the second coming? Remember how many were heartbroken when he was traded to the Mets who signed him to a $341 Million Dollar Deal? Remember when most fans wanted Lindor, Trevor Story, Carlos Correa, or Javier Baez instead of Corey Seager?
MLBCBS Sports

Fantasy Baseball Injury Rankings: Top 35 IL stashes with Chris Sale returning, Clayton Kershaw languishing

Months of stowing away Chris Sale are about to pay off. The perennial Cy Young candidate is set to return Friday after a lengthy recovery from Tommy John surgery. He looked no worse for wear on his rehab assignment and is already ranked among my top 25 starting pitchers for the rest of the season. It stands to reason, then, he'd rank high among my IL stashes, his return being so close.
MLBRed Reporter

It’s cool to be a Cincinnati Reds fan again

The string of 90-loss seasons was a series of kicks to the shins. The gradual dismantling of the clubs that won the NL Central division titles in 2010 and 2012 was the precursor of that, obviously, and it pained the heart to see so many good names exit the Cincinnati Reds in search of a franchise that put a priority on winning baseball games.
MLBMidland Daily News

Chicago White Sox-Minnesota Runs

Twins first. Rob Refsnyder walks. Brent Rooker lines out to right center field to Adam Engel. Josh Donaldson walks. Rob Refsnyder to second. Mitch Garver walks. Luis Arraez singles to right field. Mitch Garver to second. Josh Donaldson to third. Rob Refsnyder scores. Miguel Sano grounds out to shallow infield, Yoan Moncada to Jose Abreu. Luis Arraez to second. Mitch Garver to third. Josh Donaldson scores. Willians Astudillo grounds out to second base, Cesar Hernandez to Jose Abreu.
MLBMidland Daily News

Arizona-San Francisco Runs

Giants first. LaMonte Wade Jr. flies out to shallow center field to Nick Ahmed. Brandon Belt doubles to deep right field. Buster Posey walks. Brandon Crawford flies out to shallow center field to Pavin Smith. Kris Bryant doubles. Buster Posey to third. Brandon Belt scores. Mike Yastrzemski doubles to shallow center field. Kris Bryant scores. Buster Posey scores. Alex Dickerson singles to center field. Mike Yastrzemski scores. Tommy La Stella grounds out to first base to Christian Walker.
MLBIndiana Gazette

Corbin Burnes fans 10 straight; Miguel Cabrera hits No. 499

Milwaukee right-hander Corbin Burnes struck out 10 straight batters, tying the major league record and leading the Brewers past the Chicago Cubs 10-0 Wednesday night. A first-time All-Star this year, Burnes finished with a career-high 15 strikeouts in eight innings on a steamy night at Wrigley Field. All 10 of...
MLBCBS Sports

Reds' Tyler Stephenson: Homers in three-hit effort

Stephenson went 3-for-5 with a solo home run in Thursday's win over Atlanta. Stephenson took Edgar Santana deep in the ninth inning for his seventh homer of the year. He also picked up a double and a single en route to a season-best six total bases. It's been perhaps overshadowed by the breakouts of teammates Jesse Winker and Jonathan India, and the second-half resurgence of veteran Joey Votto, but the 24-year-old Stephenson has emerged as an important bat in the Reds lineup, slashing .287/.373/.429 with 35 RBI in 295 plate appearances.
MLBFanSided

Detroit Tigers promote outfielder Jacob Robson

The recent rash of injuries to Detroit Tigers position players led the club on Wednesday to formally select the contract of Jacob Robson. So who is Detroit’s newest outfielder, and what can he do on the baseball field?. Who is Jacob Robson?. The Detroit Tigers drafted Jacob Robson out of...
MLBbeyondtheboxscore.com

Morning Mound Visit: Adley Rutschman makes AAA debut

Paul Folkemer | Camden Chat: New No. 1 prospect Adley Rutschman made his AAA debut on Tuesday and made quite the impression, getting two hits, driving in a run all the while catching a one-hit shutout. Anthony Franco | MLB Trade Rumors: Garrett Richards has been one of the pitchers...
MLBheraldstandard.com

Happ, Cards bullpen combine on 1-hitter, top Pirates 4-1

PITTSBURGH (AP) — J.A. Happ combined with a trio of relievers on a one-hitter, Tommy Edman and Paul DeJong homered early and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the skidding Pittsburgh Pirates 4-1 on Tuesday night. Happ (6-6) retired the first nine batters, then gave up rookie Hoy Park’s first career...

Comments / 0

Community Policy