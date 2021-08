States pulled the plug on boosted jobless benefits to get people back into the labor force. But that didn't happen. When the American Rescue Plan was signed back in March, it did more than just put stimulus checks into people's bank accounts. It also boosted unemployment benefits by $300 a week. The logic was that the job market was pretty limited, and for many people, health concerns were a barrier to going back to work (seeing as how COVID-19 vaccines weren't widely available at the time).