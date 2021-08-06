Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision- Middletown

Middletown- Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred Friday morning on northbound Route 1 at Pole Bridge Road. On August 06, 2021, at approximately 2:18 a.m., a gray 2006 Nissan Pathfinder, operator undetermined at this time, was traveling northbound on Route 1. For reasons unknown the Pathfinder entered the grass median and struck the cable barrier. The pathfinder then began traveling eastbound across the northbound lanes of Route 1 and up a grass embankment until reentering the roadway a second time. The Pathfinder then traveled westbound across the northbound lanes of Route 1 lanes and directly into the path of a 2018 Freightliner tractor trailer, operated by a 50-year-old male. After this collision the Pathfinder became disabled in the roadway. At this time, a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu, operated by a 75-year-old female was traveling northbound on Route 1 approaching the area of Pole Bridge Road. The Malibu was unable to avoid colliding with the Pathfinder and the front of the Malibu struck the Pathfinder. As a result of the collision the Malibu came to a rest in the center grass median and the Pathfinder came to a rest facing in a northeast direction still in the roadway. A 2012 Subaru Outback, operated by a 79-year-old female was traveling northbound on Route 1 approaching the area of Pole Bridge Road. The Outback was unable to avoid colliding with the Pathfinder and the front of the Outback struck the rear right corner of the Pathfinder.