When we think of WWE and AEW just months ago, we think of AEW chasing what WWE had done years previous. As time went on, it seemed that AEW branched out into their own brand and then they started following what current WWE was doing. Now, we see AEW solidifying their stance as a primetime wrestling show and completely coming into their own. Where AEW used to be, WWE are now as we are now seeing WWE pull from the playbook of the black and gold brand