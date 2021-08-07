Cancel
NBA

Kemba Walker joining Knicks with ‘dicey’ knee injury

By Joseph Staszewski
New York Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe stem-cell injections new Knicks point guard Kemba Walker took in his left knee before last season are a strong indicator he is suffering from a type of arthritis that could greatly impact the 2021-22 season, according to a leading sports orthopedic surgeon. The ballyhooed Walker acquisition was not made...

