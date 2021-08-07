Kemba Walker joining Knicks with ‘dicey’ knee injury

Walker is expected to sign a two-year contract with the Knicks worth between $8 and $9 million annually once he clears waivers, Ryan McDonough of NBC Sports Boston reports. The Thunder are working out terms of a buyout agreement with Walker, who is due $36.02 million in 2021-22 and holds a $37.65 million player option for 2021-22. Even if the Thunder aren't on the hook for the full amount, any team that would put a waiver claim in for Walker would have to absorb the money remaining on his contract. Walker is already proceeding as though he'll go unclaimed off waivers, thus allowing him to set in motion his move to the Knicks on a much more team-friendly deal. The four-time All-Star is expected to settle in as the team's starting point guard, stabilizing a position that had been one of the main weaknesses for New York in its otherwise surprising 41-31 season under first-year head coach Tom Thibodeau.