High school softball roundup: Hayes locks down on the mound, Northwest scores late to take down Dalton

Coosa 10, North Murray 9

North Murray (1-1) led headed into the bottom of the seventh inning Friday at Coosa (1-0), but Coosa scored twice to take the game.

North Murray led 7-0 at one point and held a 9-8 advantage at the bottom of the final inning. Coosa scored four in the bottom of the fourth to cut the score to 7-4.

Maddie Hyde finished 3-for-5 with two RBIs for the Lady Mountaineers, while Aubri Blankenship and Abby Young each tallied two hits.

The close loss came after North Murray's 12-4 win on Thursday over Towns County in the Lady Mountaineers' season opener. North Murray finished winless in 2020, but needed just one game to get their first victory this season.

North Murray plays at Armuchee today at 1:30 p.m.

Northwest Whitfield 4, Dalton 0

Northwest Whitfield (1-0) and Dalton (0-1) played a scoreless game through five innings on Friday, but the Lady Bruins scored four in the final two frames to move past Dalton in the season opener for both teams.

Each team had their chances to score through the early innings in the pitching duel. Northwest stranded runners on second and third in the third inning, and Dalton threatened in the fourth.

Northwest pitcher Kylie Hayes stayed strong on the mound -- she allowed just one hit and finished with 10 strikeouts in the seven-inning game -- until the Lady Bruin bats came through.

Hayes got the sixth inning started at the plate with a single, then a Torrey Cummings single brought Hayes home for the first run of the game for either team.

In the top of the seventh, a Mia Sewell double scored two runs, then a Hayes bunt brought home Sewell.

The pitching of Dalton's Kaylee Tatum helped keep Northwest off of the board until the sixth before the Lady Bruins broke out. Haley Curtis replaced Tatum, who struck out seven, in the seventh inning.

Dalton is back in action at Rome on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m., while Northwest will next take part in a tournament at Heritage Point Park in Dalton on Saturday, Aug. 14.

To submit scores and results for nightly roundups, email sports@dailycitizen.news or call (706) 272-7742.