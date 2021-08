Dyrroth, a fighter in Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, is hardly picked during matches in-game. However, when played correctly, players can get the best out of Dyrroth and perform extremely well on the battlefield. Being an extremely situational hero, players who wish to perform well on the battlefield should thoroughly understand when and how one should use Dyrroth to achieve such results. In this Mobile Legends guide, we will be taking a look at Dyrroth and his Skills, Best Build, Emblem, and Spells, along with gameplay tips that will guarantee a higher chance at winning and becoming the MVP of the team!