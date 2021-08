COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio’s high-stakes process of redrawing its political maps for next year’s election and beyond officially has begun. The Ohio Redistricting Commission held its first meeting on Friday, a perfunctory event that lasted just seven minutes. The only news to come out of the organizational meeting was Ohio House Speaker Bob Cupp’s announcement that the group is planning nine upcoming meetings to get input from the public on the state legislative and congressional maps state officials will finalize later this year.