Emiliano Grillo leads Barracuda at smoky Tahoe Mountain Club

Times Daily
 6 days ago

TRUCKEE, Calif. (AP) — Emiliano Grillo had an early eagle in a 17-point round in smoky conditions Friday to take the second-round lead in the Barracuda Championship, the only PGA Tour event that uses the modified Stableford scoring system. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only.

