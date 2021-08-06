Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Sail-powered Drone Pitched as High-endurance Submarine Hunter

By Dan Parsons
USNI News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNATIONAL HARBOR, Md. — The Navy could use one of the world’s oldest technologies to defeat one of the newest by launching autonomous sailing drones to find and track enemy submarines. Saildrone is marketing its unmanned — the company calls its vessels “uncrewed” — surface vessels, outfitted with a composite...

news.usni.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
Hawaii State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hunter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Submarines#Navy Ships#Submarine Navigation#Pacific#Drone#National Harbor#Usni News#The Navy League#Explorer#The Coast Guard#Iuu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Technology
Related
MilitaryPosted by
thedrive

The Navy's Next Attack Submarine Will Be An “Apex Predator” According To Undersea Warfare Chief

The Navy’s future attack submarine will be more like the Seawolf class than the Virginia class, but it won’t come cheap. The U.S. Navy’s future nuclear attack submarine, or SSN(X), should bring together the best fighting qualities of its predecessors and provide the service with what one top admiral described as the “ultimate apex predator.” This, and other details, emerged on Wednesday, July 21st, that shed some more light on a program that remains extremely secretive and is still in its early stages.
MilitaryPopular Mechanics

The Navy Built a Ship That Looks Like Noah's Ark

The U.S. Navy has taken delivery of a brick-shaped vessel known as a berthing barge. Berthing barges are designed to house sailors when their ships are laid up. The ship, which looks like Noah’s Ark, is headed to Japan to join the U.S. 7th Fleet. One of the most unusual...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
thedrive

This Spherical Manned Airship Was Tested By The Navy As An Eye In The Sky

The AeroSphere was designed to be an optionally-manned high-altitude surveillance platform that could loiter for long periods above a target area. In the early 2000s, the U.S. Navy expressed interest in a highly unusual manned airship known as the AeroSphere SA-60, a 62-foot-diameter completely spherical aircraft. The AeroSphere was intended as a persistent high-altitude surveillance, electronic intelligence, and communications platform, potentially offering some of the same benefits as a satellite but with a more flexible operational concept and at a far more affordable price. Unlike other high-altitude balloons, though, the AeroSphere could be optionally manned, and featured a cockpit housed directly inside the sphere itself rather than hanging in a gondola below it. At least one flight of the bizarre-looking craft reached over 20,000 feet, manned by the head of the Navy’s Airships Concepts program.
MilitaryPosted by
thedrive

Marine UH-1Y Venom Helicopters Have Been Assisting In The Hunt For Submarines

The adaptable UH-1Y Venom is now playing a role in the Marine Corps’ pivot toward the anti-submarine warfare mission. Utility helicopters from the U.S. Marine Corps have been conducting anti-submarine warfare maneuvers as part of the ongoing Summer Fury 21 exercise off the coast of southern California. UH-1Y Venoms from Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 267 (HMLA-267) from nearby Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton were seen dropping sonobuoys in what’s an unusual mission for this type, but which reflects a growing interest in anti-submarine operations within the Corps.
MilitaryJanes

Vietnamese navy receives submarine rescue ship

The Vietnam People's Navy (VPN) received its first-ever submarine search-and-rescue (SAR) ship in a ceremony held on 30 July at the Z189 shipyard in Hải Phòng that was attended by Chief of Naval Forces Rear Admiral Trần Thanh Nghiêm. Named Yết Kiêu (pennant number 927), the 93.11 m-long vessel was...
Aerospace & Defenseverticalmag.com

CH-53K King Stallions to hop across U.S. as testing continues

Estimated reading time 8 minutes, 22 seconds. Two of the U.S. Marine Corps’ new Sikorsky CH-53K King Stallion helicopters are set to cross from the Atlantic coast to the Pacific Ocean supported by aerial refueling tankers as they continue initial testing of the heavy-lift aircraft. The pair of 53Ks will...
Militarydefense.gov

Navy to Christen Submarine Rickover

The Navy will christen one of its newest Virginia-class attack submarines, the future USS Hyman G. Rickover (SSN 795), during a 9 a.m. EDT ceremony Saturday, July 31, 2021, at General Dynamics/Electric Boat, in Groton, Connecticut. The principal speaker will be Adm. James Caldwell, director, Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program, Department...
MilitaryPosted by
thedrive

Small Unmanned Helicopters Used Lasers To Map Littorals In Recent U.S. Navy Tests

A recent demo of a LIDAR system aboard a small helicopter drone could bring big capabilities to even small ships and forward-deployed forces. The U.S. Navy recently conducted successful flight tests of a UAV carrying an aerial laser system designed to map the ocean floor in shallow water areas. While details are scarce, we know that the tests used a Light Detection and Ranging, or LIDAR, system aboard a small unmanned helicopter. While such a system could be an important tool for making detailed topographic maps of waterways and littoral areas, there could be other potential applications of well beyond general cartographic ones.
Aerospace & Defenseamericanmilitarynews.com

The US Navy is reversing its fighter-jet design philosophy

The U.S. Navy plans to design a new-generation fighter jet around different types of technology—as opposed to designing an aircraft and then trying to pack it with technology after the fact, a top admiral said. Vice Adm. Dean Peters, the Naval Air Systems Command commander, described a shift in the...
MilitaryExecutiveBiz

Navy Expands LCS Fleet With USS Nantucket Launch

The U.S. Navy has christened the USS Nantucket, its 14th and newest Freedom-variant littoral combat ship that was constructed by a team from Lockheed Martin and Fincantieri Marinette Marine under a multi-million contract awarded in 2017. FMM released a LinkedIn post featuring the Saturday cermony that saw the vessel being...
Aerospace & DefenseMilitary.com

F-22 Crew Chiefs Use Experimental STARCART During Pacific Iron 2021

U.S. Air Force crew chiefs assigned to the 154th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, Air National Guard Hawaii, refuel an F-22 Raptor landing on an austere airfield using an experimental STARCART system in support of Architecture Demonstration and Evaluation 5.2 during Pacific Iron 2021 at Northwest Field, Guam, on July 26, 2021. (Air Force video by Senior Airman Justin Wynn)

Comments / 0

Community Policy