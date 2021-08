Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 48.85% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $535.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Amneal Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.700-$0.850 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $0.70-0.85 EPS.